Trap team competes at State Meet
The Flambeau Trap team comprised of shooters from two area school districts, the Flambeau and Ladysmith Schools competed at the 2021 Wisconsin SCTP State American Trap Meet on June 25.
Each of the seven participants shot four rounds with 25 clays each round to shoot as each looked to finish with the best score out of 100.
Leading the way for Flambeau was Bowen Sweeney as he shot a perfect 25 in the first round as he went on to finish with a total score of 93. Sweeney finished the second and third rounds with a 23 and shot a 22 in the final round of the senior/varsity level.
Hunter McAlpine finished the day with a 89 as he shot a 21, 24, 23 and 21 in his four rounds. Cadence Calkins shot an 71 with rounds of 17, 21, 16 and 17 to round out the senior/varsity shooters for Flambeau.
At the Intermediate/entry level, the Falcons were led by Jaxen Donohue with a score of 89 as he shot rounds of 22, 22, 20 and 24.
Noah Oelkers finished with a combined score of 66 with rounds of 12, 15, 18 and 21.
Bode Baker shot a 59 with rounds of 15, 13, 16 and 15 as Josh Zimmer finished with a 47 with rounds of 17, 9, 8 and 13.
