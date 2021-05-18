Lumberjacks fall to Cumberland, Spooner
The Ladysmith baseball team is still looking to find their way on the diamond this year as they continue to battle for head coach, Brian WIlmont as they fell in two games last week to the Cumberland Beavers and Spooner Rails.
THe Jacks were held to one hit last Tuesday in Cumberland as they fell to the Beavers 15-0 but got the bats moving more productively on Thursday night at home against Spooner as they were led by Brady Ingersol’s two hits in a tough 14-1 loss at home.
The Lumberjacks at at home this Thursday night to take on the Cameron Comets at 5 p.m. before heading to Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Saturday for a double-header starting at 11 a.m.
