Raider boys drop heart breaker to Dragons
The Bruce boy’s basketball team had two games before their last game of the 2021 half of the season as they hosted New Auburn in conference play before heading to Siren to take on the Dragons from Siren.
Last Monday at home, the Red Raiders started fast as they jumped out to a 32-19 lead at the half and never looked back as they cruised to a 65-40 victory to stay perfect at 3-0 in Lakeland Conference action. “We jumped out quickly to a big lead, and never looked back. Great defensive intensity, spearheaded by Matt Popowich. Big offensive first half by Leo Zimmer to get us going. Second half offense was led by Ryan Popowich and Chris Brockman, who played a great all-around game. Jake Thome was a big post presence, offensively and defensively. We had four players in double figures. Key bench contributions in spot minutes. Shot 15-18 from the free throw line,” head coach Ed Lazer pointed out.
Four Raiders went on to finish in double digits led by Chris Brockman’s 19 points. Leo Zimmer’s impact after returning from last year’s injury has been a bright spot as he finished with 18 points. Ryan Popowich finished with 14 points as Jake Thome went on to score 12 points in the victory.
Last Thursday the Raiders ran into their first road block of the season on a buzzer beater put back as they fell to the Siren Dragons on the road 49-47. “Thursday was a tough lost 49-47 on a rebound basket at the buzzer. We just did not do what was necessary to win offensively and on defense, and that falls on me. We need to learn from this and turn it into a positive,and I think we will. Siren played well and deserved to win,” stated coach Lanzer.
The Raiders return to action in the new year as they travel to Prentice on Tuesday, Jan. 4 to take on the Buccaneers in non-conference play at 7:15 p.m.
