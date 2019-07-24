Sports Physical Examinations
Proceeds to benefit area schools’ athletic departments
Ladysmith – Prevea health centers in Ladysmith and Cornell are now scheduling appointments for sports physical examinations for athletes wanting to participate in a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) sport. “Prevea is excited to be a part of the Ladysmith and Cornell communities,” said Dr. Joel Dekrey, family medicine physician at Prevea Health. “We look forward to meeting the athletes and their parents to help ensure a safe and successful athletic season.”
Sports physical examinations cost $20 and all proceeds will be donated to the athletic department of the school the athlete/patient plays for. Athletes/patients can also request their payment be donated to their sport club. Please see below for available appointment dates and times.
Prevea Ladysmith Health Center, 1101 Lake Ave. West
Wednesday, July 24, 3 to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 31, 3 to 6 p.m.
Call (715) 532-0203 to schedule an appointment
Prevea Cornell Health Center, 320 N. 7th St.
Wednesday, July 31, 3 to 6 p.m.
Call (715) 239-0337 to schedule an appointment
For more information, visit: www.prevea.com/Events/WIAA-Physicals. Downloadable physical forms are available at: www.wiaawi.org
