Jack’s golf continues to stay the course
The Ladysmith Lumberjack golf course was home against Cameron last week at Tee Away on a beautiful 55 degree and breezy day.
THe Lumberjacks went on to shoot a 191 as a team to the Cameron Comets 254 to take home the victory.
Leading the way for the Jacks was Keegan Steckel with a round of 43, Jack West was right behind with a round of 44. Zach Kostka went on to finish with a 49, Colten Fenstermacher shot a 55 and Christian Root finished with a 63.
Steckel earned five conference points with his performance as West earned three and Kostka earned two points.
In JV action the Jacks took home the victory with a round of 195 to the Comets 211.
The day. Before the Jacks were in Barron were they fell by five strokes as they finished with a round of 190 to the Bears 185.
Steckel and Kostka both finished with a team low of 44 earning three conference points each, as West finished with a 47. Fenstermacher shot a round of 55 and Root finished the day with a 66.
(0) comments
