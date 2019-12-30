Leonhard named to all-time top walk-ons list
If you say the name Jim Leonhard around the area, I am sure someone has a story about watching him do something amazing on the field of competition in whatever sport he was playing from his time growing up in Tony,WI. This past week, the CFB 150 put out a list of the top 11 walk-ons of all time and Jim Leonhard was ranked as the sixth best walk-on of all time by a panel of experts.
According to NCAA.com, “Sometimes patience is required far into a walk-on’s college career. For Jim Leonhard, being Wisconsin’s regular starting safety for two seasons and being named All-Big Ten first team during that span all came without an athletic scholarship. It wasn’t until his senior season in 2004 that he earned the scholarship and began nudging program records. With 21 career interceptions he tied fellow Badger Jamar Fletcher and finished his four years with 281 tackles and held the conference’s career punt return yardage with 1,347, until Michigan’s Steve Breaston past him in 2006. His 5-foot-8 stature fed doubters, but his career performance ultimately silenced them.”
Leonhard’s success and effort transformed into playing in 142 NFL games as well as working to become Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator in 2017. Where he is currently coaching today.
The following list is the ranking from the College Football 150:Greatest Walk-ons list
1. Baker Mayfield
2. J.J. Watt
3. Texas A&M 12th Man
4. Brandon Burlsworth
5. Rudy Ruettiger
6. Jim Leonhard
7. Aeneas Williams
8. Santana Moss
9. Jordy Nelson
10. Ezekiel “Ziggy” Ansah
11. Colt Brennan
