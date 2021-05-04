Lumberjack golf in full swing
The Ladysmith Lumberjack golf team has been awfully busy with the start of the season just getting underway as last week they had three meets as they were on the road in Barron and Bloomer and home on Thursday at the Tee Away.
In Barron the Lumberjacks finished the day as a team with a 342 as Keegan Steckel finished with a 93, Jack West Shot a 97, Zach Kostka had a 94, Coltin Fenstermacher shot 104 and Christian Root finished with a 110.
In Bloomer the Lumberjacks shot a 368 as a team as they were led by Steckel’s round of 87. Fenstermacher shot a round of 92, Kostka finished with a 94, West shot a 95 and Root came in with a 118.
On Thursday last week the Jacks were at home as they hosted St. Croix Falls at Tee Away Golf Course. Conditions were almost perfect as the Jacks took to their home course as they pushed through a grueling week of golf matches in the Heart O’ North.
