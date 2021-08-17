Lumberjacks open season up at home
The Ladysmith Lumberjack football team kicks off the 2021 WIAA football season this Friday at home against a familiar foe as they will host the Barron Bears at 7 p.m.
The Lumberjacks, who represent the Lakeland Conference will be taking on Barron, who of the Heart O’ North Confrence, the conference that the Jacks were once a member of two seasons ago.
A season ago the two teams missed out on the match up due to COVID and the Lumberjacks have won the last five meetings against the Bears in a combined score of 260-99, dating back to the 2015 season.
The Bears last win against the Lumberjacks dates back to 2014 when Barron picked up an 18-14 victory.
The Lumberjacks will have a mix of solid returners along with younger players looking to make an impact this season as they make an offensive change from the Wing-T offense to a more spread offensive look as sophomore quarterback, Logan Alberson will take the reigns in his first full year as starting quarterback.
Alberson will have plenty of weapons to look to as he has weapons at receiver in Brady Ingersol, Grant Rydlund and Aiden Wilson to name a few to throw to in the passing game. Matthew Roach, Derek Andres and Clayton Roscoe will look to carry the load on the ground for the Lumberjcaks behind an offensive line lead by senior Karter Millin who returns for his senior season.
Defensively, the Jacks will look to John Pyles to plug the middle as Rydlund, Ingersol and sophomore Jack Lazar will be looking to make plays on the back end of coach Jeff Effertz defense.
This year’s Lumberjack squad includes seniors, Zach Kostka, Grant Rydlund, Dylan Zywic, Sam Zimmer, Isaac Cooper, Ashton Gwazda, Karter Millin and John Pyles. Juniors this season are Coltin Fenstermacher, Marcus Hanson, Logan Poradish, Derek Andres, Clayton Roscoe, Brady Ingersol and Aiden Wilson. Sophomores are Logan Alberson, Matthew Roach, Tucker Galindo, Garrett McKinley, Mason Mautner, Dawson Jaworski, Riley Anderson, Bradyn Reisner, Drake Bartels, Jack Lazar and Nick Bratina. This year’s freshman are Ross Stout, Manny Moore, Aaron Hibbard, Mitchell Sprague, Ben Miniatt, Louis Zimmer, Liam Sikora, Charles Zimmer, Ethan Hawkinson, Elias Mikunda, Doug Severson, Jaxen Donohue, Dane Prohaska, Andrew Lehman, Tim Meltz and Braeden Little.
As for the Barron Bears, they will return 10 seniors, led by senior quarteback Colin Kappel at quarterback who was 51 of 102 a season ago as he threw for 453 yards as the Bears finished the season 2-3.
Friday night’s game will be the first test for the Lumberjacks as they look to get the 2021 season moving in the right direction in a game they have outscored the Bears the past five contests 52-20. One thing is for sure, Friday night lights are back and the Ladysmith Lumberjacks will look to start the season 1-0 at home as they kick things off at 7 p.m.
