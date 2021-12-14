Falcons improve to 3-0
The Flambeau Falcons picked up two more victories last week as they were on the road last Monday to take on Cadott before taking their home court last Thursday to open up Lakeland Conference play against the Clayton Bears.
On Monday, the Falcons started out hot as they took a 32-23 lead into the half as they held off the Hornets in the second half 31-29 to go on to a 63-52 victory.
Harley Opachan had a big night for the Falcons as the senior finished the night as the leading scorer with 31 points. Giles Groothousen and Kevin Ross both went on to score eight points as Blake Moore and Isaac Kopacz both finished with six.
On Thursday the Falcons opened up conference play on their home court as they ran away with their first Lakeland Conference victory of the season by a 82-37 victory in Tony.
Flambeau is back in action this Thursday as they are home to take on Prentice in non-conference play before getting set to host the Lake Holcombe Chieftains next Tuesday in what will be a key Lakeland Conference early match-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.