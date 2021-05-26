Lady Falcons pick up three wins on diamond
The Flambeau softball team picked up four games this past two weeks as they earned three wins to move their overall record to 4-4 on the season.
On Thursday night, May 13, the Falcons hosted the Prairie Farm Panthers in a match up that saw both teams combine for 20 runs as the Falcons picked up the 11-9 victory.
Leading the way at the plate for the Falcons was Shyla Applebee with three RBIs as she finished 4 for 4. Emily Elwanger and Abby Bratanich both had two RBIs as Zoe Groothousen had one run batted in. Mya Baselt was the winning pitcher as pitched seven innings, striking out nine Panthers.
On Friday, May 15, the Falcons picked up a 17-7 victory against Clear Lake on Cancer Benefit night.
Bratnich finished with four RBIs as she had one home run. Ellwanger also had a home run with three RBIs. Kenzie Scott drove in three RBIs. Applebee was 4 for 4 with two RBIs. Mady Martin and Paige Johnson each drove in one run each.
Last week, the Falcons opened up with a win over Bruce on the road 16-4 on Monday but fell to Grantsburg on Friday on the road by a score of 16-5.
Flambeau will be home this Thursday against Cornell/Lake Holcombe and Friday against Fredric/Luck before heading to Prairie Farm Tuesday to take on the Panthers.
