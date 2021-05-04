Ladysmith opens season at home, Clark breaks 40 year record
The Ladysmith track and field team opened up the 2021 track season this past Thursday night at home in the nine team invite, as a 40 year old record fell in the girl’s long jump as the Jills took home a first place finish and the boys placed fourth.
Allison Clark broke Sue Taylor’s long jump record that stood since 1981 at 16’4”.5 with a jump of 16’8”. Clark also took first in the 200M dash and triple jump.
Kylee Becker went on to place first in the 100m and 300m hurdles as she led the Jills with 36 points on the night as she placed second in the long jump.
The girl’s 400M relay team of Holly Rands, Cora Gerber, Sarah Kostka and Ivy Nees took home a first place finish as well as a second place finish in the 800M relay.
Tori Thorpe claimed third place in the shot put as Jills scored 167 points to claim the team title over Chequamegon’s 112 points and McDonell Central’s 97.
Top scorers for the Lumberjills were Kylee Becker (36), Allison Clark (35), Emerson Clark (20.5), Raemalee Smith (15), Sara Kostka (9.5), Rachel Kostka (8.5) and Taylor Ptacek (8.25).
On the boy’s side, the Lumberjacks were led by Danile Dahlstrom’s first place finishes in the 100M and 300M hurdles. Pete West was first in the 800M run as well as part of the 1600M relay team with Riley Anderson, Ehtan Stewart and Blake Prince that claim first. Prince was also second in the 800M run and Peterson was second in the 400M dash.
Top scorers for the Lumberjacks Thursday night were Bishop Peterson (26), Daniel Dahlstrom (21), Pete West (12.5), Blake Prince (10.5), Riley Anderson (7.5) and Ethan Stewart (6.5).
