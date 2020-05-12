Senior Spotlight: Peyton Rogers

Senior Spotlight
Student/Athlete Name: Peyton Rogers
School: Ladysmith High School
Sports: Football, Basketball, Baseball
Awards/Accolades: 1st team All-Conference Basketball, 2nd team All-Conference Quarterback, Wisconsin Player of the Week Nominee(Basketball), Border-Battle All Star(Basketball), Gold Glove Award Baseball, All Northwest Boys Basketball 4th team
Biggest influence on your athletic/school career: The biggest influence on my athletic and school career would be my parents.
What’s the one thing that you have taken away from being a student/.
athlete? One thing I took away from being a student/athlete was the need to be more patient with things whether sports or in life and let everything just play out.
Looking back, what advice would give to all the future athletes that
have aspirations of being great athletes? I would tell all future athletes that want to be great to take things seriously and work very hard for what they want.
What advice do you have for next year’s seniors? Don’t take things for granted because you never know when it can be taken from you and don’t have any regret because it flies by and you will look back and say I wish I could’ve done this or that.
What do you hope to be remembered for? I hope to be remembered for working hard for everything that I did and being a dedicated athlete.
What are your biggest/best moments or memories of your playing
career? Scoring 29 points in the first game against Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Beating the Heart O’ North Champs Cameron in Basketball 64-59 scoring 27 points with 18 rebounds in that game, Throwing for 223 passing yards in my final football game for Ladysmith, Scoring 26
points in our Playoff win against Webster, and also winning our first Playoff game in Basketball since 2012.
What will you miss most about competing as an athlete in high
school? Playing in front of people you know and enjoying the atmosphere of high school sports.
Plans for after high school? I plan on either attending UW-Oshkosh to get my History Major or UW-Stout to play Basketball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.