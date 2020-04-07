Senior Spotlight: Emily Egle

Student/Athlete Name: Emily Egle
School: Ladysmith High School
Sports: Volleyball and Basketball
Awards/Accolades: Second Team All Conference for volleyball and First Team All Conference for basketball.
Biggest Influence on my athletic/school career? My parents and teammates have had the biggest influence on my athletic/school career. They have always supported and pushed me to do the things I love to do.
What is the one thing that you have taken away from being a student/athlete? One thing I have taken away from being a student/athlete is bettering my leadership skills and confidence. These skills helped me as a student being confident in my work and helping others in the classroom. It has also influenced my athletic career by being confident in myself and being the best teammate I can be while leading the younger players.
Looking back, what advice would you give to all the future athletes? Be a great teammate and listen to your coaches advice because they will shape you into the athlete you want to be and allow you to reach your goals with their support.
What advice do you have for next year’s seniors? Play your hearts out and leave nothing on the floor because it goes by so fast and it will be over before you know it.
What do you hope to be remembered for? Being a good student athlete and always being positive in the sports I played. I also want to be remembered as a great teammate.
What are your biggest/best moments or memories of your playing career? Having my best seasons in both my sports my senior year. Being able to be a setter in volleyball and always being known as a three point threat in basketball.
What will you miss most about competing as an athlete in high school? Being able to play with my teammates that have become my best friends and playing sports that I love.
Plans after high school? I will be attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and majoring in exercise and sports science. I then want to pursue a master’s degree in occupational therapy.
