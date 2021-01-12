#5 - Former Athletes making a mark in college
Two former athletes are making names for themselves at the college level as Alexis Burroughs was named All American, as well as team captain for the St. Cloud Swim team. Burroughs, a standout swimmer for the Tridents in high school is continuing to show her great leadership and hard work at the next level as she enters her final season of college swimming.
Bradi Gauthier was named the Player of the Tournament as she helped UW-Barron capture a National Title last spring. The former Bruce Red Raider decided to continue her career at the next level and sure paid off with the ultimate reward...... a National Title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.