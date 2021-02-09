Lumberjacks qualify three for State Wrestling Tournament
The Ladysmith Lumberjacks headed to St. Croix Falls last Saturday with 10 young men, all with aspirations of either reaching their first, or returning to the state wrestling tournament.
When all was said and done, three Lumberjacks qualified for this weekend’s state tournament at Wausau West High School.
There was plenty of history made Saturday in St. Croix Falls as Clayton Roscoe qualified for his first state tournament as well as Derick Vollendorf and Wade Stanger cementing their names in the history books as the sixth and seventh wrestlers to ever qualify three times for state for the Ladysmith Lumberjacks.
120 pound, Clayton Roscoe was the first wrestler to qualify for the Lumberjacks as the sophomore opened up with a fall over Mason Putnam of Marathon in 1:39 to start his day off and kept things rolling in the second round with a pin over Bryce Baldwin of Cumberland in 1:59. Roscoe fell in the championship match to Brayden Sonnetag of Cadott, and secured second place as Baldwin took third for no wrestle back as Roscoe will take his 16-2 record to Wausau to take on Colten Klemm of Manawa.
The second wrestler to punch his ticket to state was senior, Derick Vollendorf at 126 pounds. Vollendorf, still battling illness, dug deep and pulled out a second place finish as he pinned Emma Gruenhagen of Boyceville in one minute to open up Saturday’s tournament and then secure his place at state with a pin over Mason Quade of Turtle Lake/Clayton) in 3:13. Quade went on to secure third and Vollendorf injury defaulted to Cameron’s Tanner Gerber in the championship match. Vollendorf became the sixth wrestler in Ladysmith history to qualify for the state tournament three times in their career as he now takes his 12-3 record to Wausau West Saturday to take on Bryer Christel of Reedsville in the opening round.
The third qualifier for the Lumberjacks was at heavy weight as Wade Stanger made quick work of his first two opponents as he was on the mat for a total of 55 seconds as he pinned Lucas Simon of Cumberland in the opening round and Patrick Greenberg of Stratford in the semi final.
In the final it was a familiar foe as he stepped to the mat to take on Tanner Gaffey of St. Croix Falls. It was Gaffey coming away with the victory, but it was probably no the last these two will see each other. Stanger, with the loss found himself in a wrestle back against Keegan Plemon of Boyceville, but won by pin in 1:08 to advance to this weekend’s state tournament. Stanger became the seventh wrestler in Lumberjack history to qualify three times for the state tournament and will take his 13-2 record to Wausau West Saturday as he opens up the first round against Diego Morales of Cedar Grove-Belgium.
Matthew Roach and Grant Rydlund did everything they could do Saturday as the two Lumberjacks finished in fourth place as the talented freshman finished with a 10-8 record for the Lumberjacks.
Roach finished fourth at 170 pounds as he picked up a pin over Julian Krizan of Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe after a bye. Rydlund was fourth at 182 pounds as he fell in a tough opening round 4-0 to Blake Flach of Shell Lake. Rydlund roared back with a pin over Preston Coombs of Boyceville in 39 seconds and a 10-1 major decision over Jackson Ormond of Stratford as the junior finished out the season with a 13-3 record.
It was the end of a career as well for the Lumberjacks as Caiden Engel wrestled for the last time in a Ladysmith singlet as the senior finished his season 8-6 in St. Croix Falls.
Other sectional qualifiers, whose seasons came to an end at Saturday’s sectional were Marc Zeches at 113 pounds, Riley Anderson at 138 pounds, Marcus Hanson at 145 pounds and Logan Poradish at 152 pounds.
