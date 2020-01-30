Jacks down Barron in overtime
The Ladysmith Lumberjacks had three games last week as they took on Hayward, Chetek-Weyerhaueser and Barron in Heart O’ North Conference action as the Jacks look to stay in the top three in the conference standings.
Last Monday, the Jacks were in the road to take on the Hayward Hurricanes, who jumped out to a 30-14 lead at the half.
In the second half the Hurricanes out scored the Jacks 31-21 as they went on to a 61-35 victory over Ladysmith.
Carter Closs and Peyton Rogers were the high scorers with eight point each as Spencer Draghi went on to finish with six points in Hayward.
On Thursday night, the Jacks were in Chetek to take on the Bulldogs as the two teams were locked up in a tight one as the Bulldogs took a four point lead in to the half as they led 30-26 heading into the locker room.
In the second half the Bulldogs pulled away from the Lumberjacks, out scoring them 30-15 as they went on to a 60-41 victory over Ladysmith.
On Saturday the Lumberjacks returned home to take on the Barron Bears in what has been a battle the last three times these two teams have met in the past two years as each contest was decided by single digits and came down to the final minutes.
Saturday was no different as the two teams went back and forth as Barron and the Jacks were all tied up at the end of regulation. In overtime the Jacks were able to hold off the Bears by one point as they came away with the 50-49 victory at home as they move to 10-5 overall.
The Jacks will be on the road this Friday night as they travel to Northwestern to take on the Tigers in conference action.
