Jacks wrestle at HON Conference tournament
The Ladysmith Lumberjacks were in Cameron this past Saturday for the Heart O’ North Conference wrestling tournament hosted by the Comets.
At the end of the day it was St. Croix Falls claiming the team title with 218.5 points ahead of second place Northwestern and Ashland, who finished third.
Leading the way for the Lumberjacks was heavyweight, Wade Stanger and Grant Rydlund at 170 pounds with second place finishes.
Stanger downed Trent Orlowski of Northwestern and Ian Perrine of Spooner to advance to the finals against state ranked Tanner Gaffey of St. Sroix Falls.
In the final, Stanger gave Gaffey all he could handle, but fell in a 4-2 decision to place as runner-up at 285 pounds.
At 170 pounds, Rydlund earned his way to the finals with a pin over Austin Bladow of Barron and a 6-3 decision over James Kemp of St. Croix Falls to face Ashtyn Waite of Cameron. In the final, Rydlund fell to Waite as the sophomore finished in second at 170 pounds.
DJ Livingston and Derick Vollendorf finished in third place this past Saturday as Livingston picked up a major decision over Jason Thomas of Superior by a score of 17-4 at 132 pounds. Vollendorf went on to pin Jayden Windsor of Hayward for third at 126 pounds as both wrestlers finished with all-conference awards.
Senior, Ryan Vollendorf finished in fifth for the Jacks at 152 pounds as he pinned Devin Roff of Cumberland in the medal round.
Clayton Roscoe also finished in fifth place for the Jacks at 113 pounds as the freshman finished 4-1 on the day.
Caiden Engel went on to finish in seventh place at 145 pounds as he finished 3-2 on the day. Colin Dicus and Logan Poradish also wrestled this past weekend for the Jacks as they finished in sixth place as a team with 110 points.
The Jacks now get set for the WIAA tournament series as they head to Chequamegon this weeked for the WIAA Regional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.