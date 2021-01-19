Flambeau girls remain perfect in conference standings
The Flambeau girl’s basketball team improved their conference record last week with victories over the Birchwood Bobcats and Bruce Red Raiders to improve to 6-0 in East Lakeland Conference action. “We had some trouble with their size in the first half so we made some halftime adjustments to our offense and it seemed to help open up some shoots us in the second half,” head coach, Mady Bratanich stated.
Last Tuesday saw the Falcons on the road in Birchwood as they cruised to a 56-25 victory over the Bobcats as they were led by Kristen Lawton’s 16 points. Abby Bratanich scored 11 points as Ari Brost finished with nine and Emma Schindler had six points.
On Thursday night the Falcons hosted the Bruce Red Raiders, who traveled to Tony with just five players. The Falcons and Raiders were neck and neck for much of the first half, but the deep bench of the Falcons was too much for the outnumbered Raiders as Flambeau came away with the 53-24 victory at home. “Again we started slow and had to work to gain the advantage by the end of the first half. 23-12. Our offense has really been starting slow and if we can’t get that problem fixed we will find ourselves in a hole we can’t get out of. Again Kristen Lawton led us with 23 points, nine rebounds six assists and 13 steals. Kristen is the kid that no one wants to play against; she is always active and never takes a play off. Sophie Hauser added 13 points and Abby Bratanich had 10 points. I have to give the Bruce team credit. They only have five girls and they played hard all night,” coach Bratanich pointed out.
Flambeau is back in action this Friday in Lake Holcombe before heading to Bruce next Monday before a quick turn around to host the New Auburn Trojans Tuesday in Tony.
