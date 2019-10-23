Jills spilt with Bloomer and Hayward

Jills spil with Bloomer and Hayward
The Ladysmith volleyball team finished out the regular season last night as they hosted the Bloomer Blackhawks as well as traveled to Hayward to take on the Hurricanes. “We knew we could compete with Bloomer this season and we did just that,” stated head coach Tammy Peggar. In set one Tuesday night, with a score of seven all, Bloomer jumped out on top with an 11-17 lead. Gaining two points from a kill each by Rian Engelhardt and Emerson Clark, a hit from Abby Meltz, kill by Faith Meltz, with a whole lot of coverage by our defense including Mady Clark. “Rian and Abby, helped us get back in this set 16-19. With a score now of 17-21, after a kill by Faith, each team gained a few points to make it 19-22 when Allison Clark hit for the kill, an ace serve for a point from Abby Meltz, a kill by Rian Engelhardt, another ace from Abby put the Jills ahead 23-22. A couple errors by the team found us at 24 all when Rian got the kill at the net,” coach Peggar pointed out.
With a score of 25-24, an error, tied the score at 25 all before Bloomer gained the next two points in a set that lasted 49 minutes. “It was great play by both sides. In set two, the Jills played a too careful and lost this set 19-25. This team has never given up and I knew they would not. Set 3 proved just that. Points were back and forth with some exciting play at the net,” commented coach Peggar.
With a tie score of 24 all, Bloomer came away with the third set 24-26. “This was a tough loss. We felt we could win this match but just made too many little errors along the way tonight. I am proud of this team for always believing and moving on to the next play. It really was a great match. We had a lot of really great plays tonight at the net and defensively. Team serving was 90%. Rian was high at the net with 8 kills. Rian had a great match tonight. Mady Clark had 19 digs in this match which is exceptional. Abby added 13,” coach Peggar went on to state.
On Thursday in Hayward the Jills had control of the match but did not play well in set one. “We were hitting balls way out of bounds and making lots of little errors,” coach Peggar pointed out.
The Jills won the set 25-19. Getting some momentum going in set two, the Jills mixed up their plays a lot better and took this set 25-18. Set three didn’t last long with the Jills 100% serving in this set, the Jills won 25-12. “It was encouraging to see Cora Gerber and Erica Smith play strong on the court tonight. Emily Egle was high at the net with 9 kills. Allison Clark added 8. Emerson Clark was credited with 3 solo blocks. Team serving was 93%, excellent for our team,” coach Peggar concluded.
The Lumberjill middle school teams both finished up their seasons this past week. The 8th grade participated in the 12th annual eight team tourney in Ladysmith. The tournament had a great turnout with over 300 in attendance. Phillips was the winner, Ladysmith took second, Cornell was third and Holcombe took home fourth. It was a great day to watch our areas youth volleyball players. A big shout out to Amanda Wilmot who coaches the 7th grade and to 8th grade coach, David Tindol, who both do an excellent job with these teams.
