Trident Swimmers Earn State Honors
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association recently awarded two area Trident swimmers with honors related to their finishes at the WIAA State Swim meet. Brooke Lechleitner (Junior, Lake Holcombe) earned All-State honors in the 50 Freestyle with her 3rd place finish and new team/school record of 24.58 seconds. Additionally, Brooke was awarded Honorable Mention for her 4th place finish in the 100 Freestyle with a time of 53.52 seconds. Madeline Bunton (Sophomore, Ladysmith) was awarded Honorable Mention for her 5th place finishes in the 200 Freestyle with a time of 1:58.43 and her 5th place finish in the 500 Freestyle with a time of 5:22.35. Both of Madeline’s times were also new team/school records. “I think it’s important to recognize the hard work and dedication these awards represent. Brooke and Maddy have spent many long hours in the pool and weight room and are dedicated to their basketball, track and softball teams as well. The successes these two athletes experienced this past season was no accident. Congratulations to both!” Head coach Matt Bunton stated.
The Trident Swim team is composed of student-athletes from Bruce, Flambeau, Lake Holcombe, Ladysmith, and Bloomer High Schools. The Tridents will start their 2021 season on August 10th at the Ladysmith High School Pool. For more information or to join the team, please contact coach Matt Bunton at mbunton@sdlwi.org.
