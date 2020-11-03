Flambeau runs away with victory over Jacks
The Flambeau Falcons played host to the Ladymsmith Lumberjacks last Friday and it looked like the two winless teams were about to be lock into a shootout as the first quarter got off to a quick start as four touchdown were put on the scoreboard.
The Lumberjacks were first to strike as Clayton Roscoe took a reverse 45 yards for a score on the second play from scrimmage to take a 6-0 lead with an unsuccessful conversion try.
The Falcons didn’t take much time off the clock as they answered with a 33 yard touchdown run by Cavin Ford as they took the lead 8-6 on a Riley Ewer conversion for two points.
On the next drive the Jacks marched down the field once again and punched in the score as Brady Ingersol scored from inside the ten yard line to regain the lead 12-8.
The Falcons would regain the ead before the half as they pounded the ball down the field as R. Ewer scored his first touchdown of the night from 13 yards out to take the 14-12 lead heading into second quarter.
The Falcons started to take control of the ball game in the second half as they held the Lumberjacks scoreless. R. Ewer broke free on a 61 yard touchdown run in the quarter as he started to rack up the yards on his way to a record night. The Falcon’s senior, Dalton Lebal picked up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown to put the Falcons up heading in to the half 26-12. “We were moving the ball well in the first half and Riley was picking up steam behind our line who were controlling the line of scrimmage pretty well. We felt we could continue to do that and Riley and his line answered with a pretty impressive night that any offensive line and running back would love to have,” stated Falcon head coach, Justin Lauber.
The Falcons got on the board first in the third quarter as Ewer scored from four yards out, but the Lumberjacks answered with a score of their own on a 63 yard touchdown reception by Ingersol from Logan Alberson as the Falcons took a 32-18 lead into the final quarter.
The fourth quarter was all Flambeau as Ewer scored his fourth touchdown of the night on a 23 yard run, which was followed up by senior, Josh Bechtel breaking through on a 3- yard run to run away with the ball game as they pick up their first win of the season and first since 2018. This win breaks a 20 game skid in conference play for the Falcons.
Offesively, the story of the night belonged to the junior, Riley Ewer. He went on to finish the night with 368 yards rushing on 43 attempts to go along with his FOUR touchdowns. Ewer also had an interception on the night as well. “That is a night most players dream about. I have to say it is probably one of the best performances rushing in the state in any division. Our offensive line was getting the job done and Rileyu put up a record night because of it,” coach Lauber pointed out. “We felt we were starting to gain momentum and Friday night it showed as the kids exploded offensively. Our seniors are a major reason for that. Dalton, Ryan, Ben, Ethan, Seth and Josh have been amazing. This game probably means the most to these kids because of the closeness of the schools and how well these kids know each other. SO I am glad they were able to get the win in their last regular season home game of their careers,” coach Lauber concluded.
On the defensive side fo the ball for the Falcons, it was Harley Opachan leading the way with 8 total tackles and an interception. Cavan Ford finished with nine tackles, Dalton Lebal had one fumble recover. Bohdi Blackstock and Dawson Kauffman each had a forced fumble as Isaac Kopacz had an interception.
The Flambeau Falcons finish the season this Friday in Prentice, while the Ladysmith Lumberjacks are on the road to finish off the regular season in Grantsburg.
