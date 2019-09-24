Jacks fall at home to Blackhawks
The Lumberjack football team played host to the Bloomer Blackhawks last Friday night as they fell behind quickly in the first quarter 21-0 in the first quarter to the conference front runners.
In the second quarter the Jacks finally got on the board after another Blackhawk touchdown as Dylan Abbiehl found the end zone from three yards out to take the score to 29-6 at the halfway mark. “What can I say. We were getting everything we could out of our kids and they were really playing football, but the mental errors really hurt us and Bloomer capitalized on that as we found ourselves in a deep hole to dig out of at half time,” stated head coach, Kirk Yudes.
The third quarter saw the Blackhawks put up two more scores on the Jacks before Peyton Rogers connected with Tru Dupee from 24 yards out in the fourth quarter as the Jacks fell at home to Bloomer 42-12. “Bloomer is a good team, but I really thought we played hard and left it all on the field. We show flashes of great football, but we need to put four full quarters together and not make mistakes when we play teams like this in our conference,” coach Yudes pointed out.
Carter Closs was the Jacks leading rusher with 55 yards as Abbiehl finished with 51 yards and a touchdown. Grant Rydlund led the way with 27 yards receiving on three catches as Dupee had 24 yards and a touchdown.
The Jacks are on the road this Friday as they head west to take on the Bulldogs in Chetek as they look to get back in the win column in HON Conference play.
