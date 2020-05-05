MARCINSKE NAMED WIAA SCHOLAR ATHLETE – Matthew Marcinske as senior at Birchwood High School, who maintained a 3.61 GPA and earned ten varsity letters in cross country, basketball, golf as well as all conference first team honors in basketball four years, cross country thee years and golf three years was named to the 2020 WIAA Scholar Athlete team. Marcinske was team MVP in basketball four years, cross country three years and golf three years. – Photo by Todd Roehl
