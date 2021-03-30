Ludescher shines for Michigan Tech
In a career that started on a ride home from a fifth grade tournament as a little girl, Jordan Ludescher’s drive to be a stand out basketball player began with a simple talk with her mother. “I remember the ride home, she said she wanted to be great, and that was when she started working to get to where she is today,” Ruth Opachan stated. Opachan, Jordan’s mother remembers the time well and it is starting to pay off for the Michigan Tech red shirt freshman for the Huskies.
The road to where she is wasn’t with out challenges that came along with several accolades as Ludescher, who sat out most of her junior season due to a knee injury returned he senior year to set not only the Lakeland Conference on fire, but earned All-State honors as she helped lead the Flambeau Falcons to the Regional Title game against Clayton. In high school, Ludescher was awarded first team All Conference all four years of high school. Additionally was awarded All State Honorable Mention her junior year and was named to the All Northwest Team, named Player of the Year (conference), became part of the 1,000 point club, and named to the first team All State Team her senior year.
The fire didn’t end though with the awards as a Falcon, Ludescher signed her letter of intent to play at Michigan Tech the winter of her senior season and a new chapter began for the Rusk County stand out athlete.
Ludescher was a multi-sport athlete, who excelled at all sports as she went out her senior season for track and found herself placing sixth in the shot put as she set a school record on the way to a podium finish in LaCrosse.
Ludescher though would find herself hitting another speed bump though in her first season with the Huskies as she would injury her other knee and find herself in a similar position of working her way back, and she did with a vengeance this past season as she helped Michigan Tech on their way to a conference title and a NCAA birth as a number one seed in the March tournament this past season.
Ludescher, who is the daughter of Ruth and Mike Opachan and Chad Ludescher had an outstanding season this past year as a red shirt freshman as she was selected to the GLIAC (Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) All-Conference second team selection as she averaged 13.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 0.8 assists.
According to the Michigan Tech website “Ludescher returned to make 20 starts at forward for the Huskies. A force in the paint. Ludescher played six games as a true freshman before taking a medical red shirt last season. Her comeback this year has been a major reason for the Huskies success. She scored a career high 29 points against Wisconsin-Parkside on February 27. In the GLIAC quarterfinals, Ludescher shared the team lead with Mackay with 15 points in a win over Davenport. In the GLIAC semifinals against Saginaw Valley State, Ludescher posted another 20 points.”
The Michigan Tech Huskies captured the GLIAC title as they dethroned the five time Champions from Ashland College and Ludescher went on to score 22 points and pull down eight rebounds to lead the Huskies to the title. Ludescher was selected as a member of the All Tournament Team for her performance in the GLIAC Tournament. Ludescher scored 57 points and pulled down 20 rebounds in the three games, averaging 19 points and almost seven rebounds a game.
In her time as a Michigan Tech Huskie, Ludescher was also named to the 2019-20 GLIAC All Academic Team as she rehabbed her way back to playing form. As a freshman Ludescher played in six games as a true freshmen before her season was cut short due to injury, posting 15 points in the season opener against Ursuline (Nov. 9), and grabbed 8 rebounds in that contest, according the Michigan Tech website.
Ludescher’s work ethic and attitude toward life are her biggest assets as basketball and competing runs through her veins as her twin sister Morgan was also a stand out basketball player for the Falcons as well as her sister, Hailey Opachan and Harley Opachan were big reasons for Flambeau winning conference titles at Flambeau in basketball. Ludescher’s parents were also part of state place winning teams as here mother was part of the state runner-up Jills basketball team and her father won a state title in football for the Flambeau Falcons.
Jordan’s career is just getting underway as a Michigan Tech Huskie, but the story that Ludescher is writing as an athlete isn’t complete, she has shown any and all athletes that coming from a small school doesn’t have to be a crutch. Hard work pays off when you have a goal and you make a plan to see it through. Ludescher just put the GLIAC and NCAA Women’s Basketball on notice that it will take much more than injury to hold her down. She is already back working to improve for next season, and the next chapter in her story should be exciting to read as many who have seen her play will tell you, she isn’t done yet!
