Ladysmith Lumberjill Softball Player Callie Rozak smoked the previous batting average record previously held by Kezleigh Vacho, which was .477. The new record set by Rozak is .491.
“Callie often ended perfect games for the other teams,” said coach Moelter. “Hitting against the tough teams the conference had to offer, and threw out a top conference record with runners on the corner. A major highlight would be hitting her first home run out of the park. She would go on to hit 3 out of the park HR’s, and an in the park HR at Ashlands big field.” Rozak also earned a spot on the All-Conference Team for the 2021-2022 season.
(0) comments
