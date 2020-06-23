Hayshakers set to resume play Friday night
The Tony Hayshakers were off this past week, but the Upper13 League was still in action as the local Hayshakers were on a bye week as they currently sit 1-0 in league play.
In Upper13 action it was Superior downing Mellon 9-3, Glidden running past Hurley 11-2 and Washburn nipping Ashland 9-8 in 10 innings.
The Hayshakers will not only be busy this coming weekend, but they will also be close for area baseball fans as they will host the Eau Claire Rivermen this Friday night in Tony with the first pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and then trunaround 48 hours later as they host the Ashland Merchants this Sunday in Tony, which is a big game in the early parts of the summer schedule for the Hayshakers as they get set for a 1:30 p.m. game start. “We are very lucky to be able to have home field advantage early and these are two big games. We really hope for a great turn out as we would love to see as many fans out to cheer us on. Our team is excited to not only be home in front of our fans, but also excited to be able to build on our 3-0 victory last game over Superior,” stated manager, Scottie Mateski.
The Hayshakers are currently 1-0 in the 2020 Upper13 League standings as they get set for this weekend’s games on Friday and Sunday.
