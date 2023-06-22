Phragmites

Perennial wetland grass that grows 3-20’ tall with dull, very slightly ridged, stiff, and hollow stems. Create dense clones where canes remain visible in winter.

 Elizabeth J. Czarapata

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced a new guidance document, “Phragmites australis: A Statewide Management Strategy,” that lays out a Wisconsin-wide approach to managing the non-native plant Phragmites australis subsp. australis (common reed).

Non-native Phragmites is an aggressive wetland plant with a wide distribution across the continental United States. Because of its negative impacts on wetland function and areas developed for human use, it has long been the focus of many local management efforts in Wisconsin.

