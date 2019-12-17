Flambeau girls cage Bobcats
The Flambeau girl’s basketball team was the first game of a double header last Tuesday night as they hosted the Birchwood Bobcats in East Lakeland Conference action.
The first half saw the Falcons put the pressure on the Bobcats from the opening tip off as the jumped out to a big lead, the Bobcats battled back into the game as the Falcons lead heading into the break by the score of 29-21.
The Falcons never let up as they came out in the second half and continued with their pressure defense as they out scored the Bobcats again in the half 30-22 to go on to a 59-43 victory to push their record to 3-0 on the season.
Leading the way for the Falcons was Kristen Lawton with 23 points and five rebounds. Abby Bratanich finished the night with 16 points and six assists as Hailey Opachan also finished in double digits with 10 points and six rebounds in the Falcons victory.
The Falcons will return home during the break as they look to host the Stanley-Boyd Orioles in non-conference action on Dec. 27 with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
