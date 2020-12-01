Lumberjills kick off season with new head coach
The Ladysmith girl’s basketball team will have a new look this year as former Lumberjill, Mariah Stoll takes over the helm from Brad Cody to start the 2020 basketball season.
Stoll enters her first season along with assitant coach Ben Johnson and Joel Clark as they look to their top returners, led by sophomore, Raemalee Smith, last year’s HON player of the year to run the floor for the Lumberjills. Returning as well for the Jills are Eme Clark, Alli CLark, Holly Rands, Brittney Wiles and Kamia Silva, who will help bring their experience and taqlent to the court for the Lumberjills as Stoll guides them throughout her first season.
The Jills, who finished thrid a season ago in the Heart O’ North with a 12-4 record in conference play as well as boasting a 18-6 record already have one game under their belt in non-conference play and will look to open up their conference schedule on Dec. 3 as they head to Barron before opening up their home conference schedule on Dec. 8 when they take on Cameron. All game will be streamed live. “Things are very positive, and our advantage is our athleticism. We look to compete this season to finish at the top of the conference,” stated coach Stoll.
The Jills opened up the 2020 season last Tuesday on the road in non-conference play as they headed to Stanley-Boyd to take on the Orioles.
The first half was back and forth as the Orioles took a three point lead into half time with the score 27-24. It was the second half that Orioles took control and ran away with the victory as they outscored the Jills 28-19 to capture the victory 55-43.
It was Smith leading the way for Ladysmith with 25 points as Brittney Wiles finished with eight points. Rands chipped in with four points as Allison Clark and Silva had three points each in the Jills road loss.
The Jills are 0-1 to start the season as the get set to head to Barron on Thursday, Dec. 3 to take on the Golden Bears before returning home Saturday night to take on Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and they Cameron with both games starting at 7:15 pm at the Ladysmith High School Gymnasium.
