Big second half leads Jacks to victory
The Ladysmith boy’s basketball team opened up the season last week as the took on the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Bulldogs in Heart O North action this past Saturday night.
The first half say the Jacks battle to keep things close as they fell behind heading into the half as they trailed the Bulldogs 42-37.
Leading the way in the first half for the Lumberjacks was Brandon Walters with 13 points as Eli Rogers had eight.
In the second half the Jacks caught fire and got things going offensively as they outscored the Bulldogs 50-38 as they kicked of the season with a 87-80 victory. “It was a wild first game that tested our conditioning levels from having 8 days off and four practices last week. We faced a lot of adversity in the form of turnovers, fatigue, and foul trouble. I was proud of the way the boys persevered and were able to pull it out in the end even when it got close again in the final minute. When we ran offense (one ball reversal), we got a great look in the form of a lay-up. Overall, we’re pretty young and inexperienced at the varsity level, so this was a good test for us to face right off that bat. There’s not going to be anything easy for us this year and we’ll have to be able to keep getting better and improving on our chemistry. We have a number of kids who have never played together, so we’re looking forward to seeing what that looks like when they really start to gel,” ” head coach, Brian Rogers stated.
Three Lumberjacks finished in double digits as Rogers was the leading scorer with 23 points. Brady Ingersol had a big second half as he went on to score 20 of his 22 points in the half. Walters was the third to finish with twenty plus points as the senior ended the night with 21 points. Mitchell Lehman, Aiden Hoyt and Jack West all chipped in with four points in the Jack’s victory.
The Lumberjacks are on the road this Friday as the head to Cumberland before returning home next Monday night to host the Barron Bears.
