Five games in four days for the Lumberjacks
The Ladysmith Lumberjacks had the daunting task of playing four games in six nights last week as they took on the likes of the Cameron Comets, Unity Eagles, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Bulldogs and Barron Bears to conclude their busy week.
Last Monday the jacks were in Cameron to take on the Comets as they battled back from being down in the first half 39-27 to out scoring Cameron 33-30 in the second half, but couldn’t overcome the Comets as they fell by the score of 69-60.
Eli Rogers had a big night with 23 points as Brady Ingersol finished with 19 points. Aiden Hoyt had nine points as Mitchell Lehman chipped in with seven.
On Tuesday the Jacks returned home to host the Unity Eagles in non-conference action as they downed the Jacks at home by a score of 58-37.
It was Ingersol leading the wa with 21 points as Lehman finished with six to lead the way in the loss.
After a days rest the Jacks were back on the road in Chetek to take on the Bulldogs in HON Conference play.
It was all Ladysmith Thursday night as they took a 41-12 lead at the half and cruised to a 75-39 victory on the road.
Ingersol led the way with 22 points as Brandon Walters finished the night with 13 points. The third Lumberjack in double digits was Rogers with 11 points as Sam Zimmer finished with eight. Lehman, Jack West and Hoyt all had six points to chip in during the Jacks win in Chetek.
On Saturday the Jacks looked to dig deep in the tank as they were west on HWY 8 to take on the Barron Bears.
The first half was in the Bears favor as they took a 28-19 lead into the locker room, but the Jacks battled back but it was just short as they out scored Barron 50-45 in the 73-69 loss on the road.
Four Lumberjacks finished in double digits as t hey were led by Ingersol’s 18 points. Walters finished the night with 15 points, Rogers went on to score fourteen as Lehman had 12 points in the loss at Barron.
Ladysmith’s next two games are on the road as they will be in Northwestern this Friday to take on the Tigers and then will make the short trip east to Flambeau to take on the Falcons in Tony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.