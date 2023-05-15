The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirms a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Wood County in the town of Rudolph. The deer was a 3-year-old doe, reported sick and dispatched by local department staff.
This is the second confirmed CWD-positive wild deer detected in Wood County. This positive is also within 10 miles of the Portage County border.
As required by state law, the DNR enacts three-year baiting and feeding bans in counties where CWD has been detected and two-year bans in adjoining counties that lie within 10 miles of a CWD detection.
This recent detection of CWD in Wood County will renew a 3-year baiting and feeding ban in the county. Portage County is also within 10 miles of the harvest location but is already under a longer three-year baiting and feeding ban due to positive CWD detections within the county.
Baiting or feeding deer encourages them to congregate unnaturally around a shared food source where sick deer can spread CWD through direct contact with healthy deer or by leaving behind infectious prions in their saliva, blood, feces and urine.
CWD is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk and reindeer/caribou. It belongs to the family of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs) or prion diseases. The Wisconsin DNR began monitoring the state's wild white-tailed deer population for CWD in 1999. The first positives were found in 2002.
