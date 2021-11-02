2021
Heart O’ North
All-Conference Volleyball
FIRST TEAM
Name SchoolPositionYear
Grace MoravchikAshlandOH/S/RHJr
Briana KlabundeCameron SetterSr
Greta JorstadChetek-Weyer Middle H /SetterSr
Amie WestCumberlandSetter/M BlockerSr
Allison ClarkLadysmithMiddle HitterJr
Kylie BrotenSt Croix FallsMiddleSr
Kelsey CooperSt Croix FallsMiddleSoph
SECOND TEAM
Name SchoolPositionYear
Hailee HalversonBarronMiddle BlockerSoph
Taylor JohnsonBarronSetterJr
Khalia EvansCameronMiddle HitterJr
Maddie WallCameronLiberoSr
Siri HyattCumberlandOH / Middle BlockerJr
Emerson ClarkLadysmithMiddle HitterJr
Brynn HesselNorthwesternOutside HitterJr
Sydnei LarsonSt Croix FallsLiberoJr
HONORABLE MENTION
Name SchoolPosition Year
Brynn EricksonAshlandOutside HitterJr
Macey HerrmanBarronMiddle BlockerSr
Ashley KurschnerBarronOutside HitterSoph
Nele SielerCumberlandOutside HitterJr
Ana JohnsonHaywardDefenseSr
Holly RandsLadysmithSetterSr
Players are listed alphabetically by schools
