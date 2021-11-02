2021 Heart O’ North All-Conference Volleyball

2021

Heart O’ North

All-Conference Volleyball

 

FIRST TEAM

Name  SchoolPositionYear

Grace MoravchikAshlandOH/S/RHJr

Briana KlabundeCameron SetterSr

Greta JorstadChetek-Weyer Middle H /SetterSr

Amie WestCumberlandSetter/M BlockerSr

Allison ClarkLadysmithMiddle HitterJr

Kylie BrotenSt Croix FallsMiddleSr

Kelsey CooperSt Croix FallsMiddleSoph

SECOND TEAM

Name  SchoolPositionYear

Hailee HalversonBarronMiddle BlockerSoph

Taylor JohnsonBarronSetterJr

Khalia EvansCameronMiddle HitterJr

Maddie WallCameronLiberoSr

Siri HyattCumberlandOH / Middle BlockerJr

Emerson ClarkLadysmithMiddle HitterJr

Brynn HesselNorthwesternOutside HitterJr

Sydnei LarsonSt Croix FallsLiberoJr

HONORABLE MENTION

Name  SchoolPosition          Year

Brynn EricksonAshlandOutside HitterJr

Macey HerrmanBarronMiddle BlockerSr

Ashley KurschnerBarronOutside HitterSoph

Nele SielerCumberlandOutside HitterJr

Ana JohnsonHaywardDefenseSr

Holly RandsLadysmithSetterSr

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Players are listed alphabetically by schools

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.