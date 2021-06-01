Privea offers sports physical examination appointments
Multiple Prevea health centers throughout the Chippewa Valley are now scheduling appointments for sports physical examinations in July.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) requires student-athletes to complete a sports physical every other year. During a physical, a Prevea provider will take your child’s complete health history, perform an orthopedic screening, examine the heart and lungs, and make sure the student is at his or her best to compete.
If your child needs a physical this year, schedule an appointment well before the season starts. The forms your child and provider will need to complete and turn into the school can be found here.
Sports physicals are available at the following Prevea locations and can be made by calling the health centers directly. For days and times of the physical examinations available at each location, please visit:
Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building
(715) 717-3375
Prevea Augusta Health Center
(715) 286-2270
Prevea Chippewa Falls Health Center
(715) 717-3375
Prevea Health – Eau Claire
(715) 839-5175
Sports physical examinations cost $20 and all proceeds will be donated to the athletic department of the school the athlete/patient plays for. Athletes/patients can also request their payment be donated to their sport club.
