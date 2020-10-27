Lady Knights fall in Cornell to end season
The Lake Holcombe volleyball team was hoping the third time was a charm as they headed to Cornell to take on the Cheifs in last week’s second round of the WIAA play-offs.
The Knights were tied with the Chiefs after the second set as they fell in the first set by a score of 25-7, and then bounced back with a 20-25 win to even things up.
The third and fourth sets were won by the Chiefs as they took the third set 25-14 and 25-22 in the finals set as the Chieftains season ended with an overall record of 6-4 on the seaosn.
Leading the way for Lake Holcombe was Karly Kirkman with six kills, Allison Golat-Hattamer had nine assists and Annabelle Wincek finished with 34 digs.
