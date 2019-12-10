Red Raider boys down Falcons
The Bruce Red Raiders were on the road last Thursday night as they were hosted by the Flambeau Falcons, in Tony.
With much anticipation and questions in the air, the two teams tipped off and got off to a competitive start in the first seven minutes of the game before Bruce began pulling away as they headed into the half with a 13 point lead over the Falcons by the score of 23-10.
The second half turned out to be all the Raiders as they outscored the Falcons 35-19 as they picked up their first conference victory of the season by the score of 58-29.
With 10 Raiders scoring on the night, leading the way for Bruce was Brady Gauthier with 19 points and four rebounds. Dan Brockman scored nine points, had eleven rebounds as Dominick Tinker and Leo Zimmer both scored six points on the night.
For the Falcons, Riley Ewer led the way with nine points, four steals and three rebounds. Harley Opachan went on to finish with eight points and five rebounds as Dalton Lebal chipped in with four points and seven rebounds for the Falcons.
The Red Raiders are back in action this Friday as they head to Cornell to take on the Chiefs before returning home next Tuesday to host the Shell Lake Lakers.
