Eagle

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites the public to participate in the 36th anniversary of Bald Eagle Watching Days happening Jan. 14-15 to celebrate the species and its remarkable comeback in Wisconsin. All Bald Eagle Watching Days events are free and open to the public.

Wisconsin's longest-running eagle-watching event features in-person and virtual activities. Participants can catch a glimpse of eagles over the Wisconsin River at the newly renovated overlook on Water Street in Prairie du Sac. Volunteers will be available at the overlook to answer questions about bald eagles on both days from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., weather permitting.

