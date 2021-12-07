Falcon girls improve to 4-0
The Flambeau girl’s basketball team picked up three victories last week as they opened up Lakeland Conference play after three non-conference games to open the season.
Last Monday the Falcons were in Gilman in non-conference action that saw the Pirates take a 12-5 lead at the half, but it was the Falcons finding their way in the second half out scoring Gilman 36-23 to pick up the exciting 41-35 on the road. “Going into Gilman we knew it was going to be a battle, however in the first half the biggest hurdle for both teams was to get the ball to drop in the hoop. The score at half was 12-5 Gilman. We found ourselves happy to be only down by 7 going into half. We made a few changes to try and get some better looks at the basket. Halfway through the 2nd half our shots finally started to fall. We out scored Gilman in the second half and were able to get the win,” stated head coach Mandy Bratanich.
Kristen Lawton was the leading scorer with 16 points as Ali Hruby was close behind with 14 points. As Madyson Martin finished with seven points to help the Falcons soar to victory.
Last Thursday, the Falcons were home as they hosted Prentice and pulled out another exciting victory in non-conference play with a 44-41 victory.
Lawton led the way once again with 20 points as Hruby finished with eight and Martin chipped in with six points. “Whenever we are playing Prentice it is a big game for both teams. We jumped out to an 8-0 lead but then our offense started to struggle and the battle was on. We were able to keep the lead until about a minute left in the game when Prentice tied it at 41. We came down and Madyson Martin was able to get an open look from about 10 ft and knocked it down. Prentice had a few attempts to score but we were able to hold them off for the win,” coach Bratanich pointed out.
On Friday the Falcons opened up Lakeland Conference play on the road in Cornell and it was all the Falcons from the opening t as they took a first half lead of 18-8 and ran away with the 48-36 victory to improve to 4-0 on e season and 1-0 in conference play. “I was able to get everyone some time on the floor and that makes it a great night. We have two girls that are out for the first time and they were both able to get some time. The big story of this week is that the 11 girls on this team are all working hard and are able to not only stay in the games but are winning. I am very proud of the four upperclassmen for their positive influence and leadership with our younger players,” coach Bratanich concluded.
Lawton was the lead scorer with 23 points as Hruby finished with 11 points as Martin and Lizzy Biller-Skogstad both chipped in with five points in the victory.
The Falcons return home this Thursday in double-header action against Clayton and then off to Birchwood on next Tuesday with bo games scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m.
