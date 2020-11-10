Five Red Raiders football players named All-Conference
Five Bruce Red Raider Football players were named to the 8-Man All Conference team in the Cloverwood Conference for their outstanding play under head coach, Jason Lehman and assistant coaches Woody Keeble and Brad Cody.
Senior, Drew Chafer was named to the first team for his play on the defensive line, while Dom Tinker and Chris Brockman, both juniors were named to the second team on defense. Tinker was selected at linebacker and Brockman was named as a defensive back.
Matt Blodgett was named as an honorable mention selection at offensive line and Tyler Hoyt was also selected as an honorable mention selection at defensive back.
