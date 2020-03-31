Heart O’ North Conference-Team Sportsmanship Awards
The Heart O’ North Conference has established a Team Sportsmanship Award that was awarded for the first time at the end of the 2008 fall sports. Conference sportsmanship is a two-part plan. The lowest two schools in ratings, per the by-laws criteria, or those meeting the 1.330 average, shall be awarded a sportsmanship banner award at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Officials rate both schools at each contest for Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball & Wrestling for 3 categories: Fans, Coaches and Player Sportsmanship using a 1-5 point system based on HON Officials/School Sportsmanship Rating Grid. Final voting format will be Officials counting 80 % and Schools counting 20 %. The schools vote by the athletic director and coach and should reflect the overall view of other people in the district. For each individual sport, the award will be a metal plate that can be placed on a plaque to be displayed by the school.
The following is a list of the top three schools for each winter sport:
Boys Basketball Girls Basketball Wrestling
1. BLOOMER 1. LADYSMITH 1. BARRON
2. Barron 2. Barron 2. St Croix Falls
3. Ladysmith 3. Bloomer 3. Ashland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.