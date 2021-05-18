SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Abby Meltz

Name: Abby Meltz
School: Ladysmith High School
Sports: Volleyball and Track and Field
Awards/Accolades: Volleyball: All-Conference, All-Area, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference
Biggest influence on your athletic/school career: My parents for coaching and always pushing me to be the best I can be, supporting me, and being great role models.
What’s the one thing that you have taken away from being a student/.athlete? One thing I’ve taken away: In the end it doesn’t matter how well you do or if you win but the relationships you build in the process and the lifelong memories that are made.
Looking back, what advice would give to all the future athletes that have aspirations of being great athletes? Never take anything for granted. Work hard and continue to better yourself every chance you get.
What do you hope to be remembered for? Always having fun while working hard and never giving up.
What are your biggest/best moments or memories of your playing career? Playing with my sister, volleyball overnight and pregame dance
Plans for after high school. Attend UW-LaCrosse for chemistry
