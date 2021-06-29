Heart O’ North 2021 Softball All Conference

Heart O’ North

2021 Softball All Conference

     1st Team

NAMESCHOOLYEAR

Tori JennemanBloomerSophomore 

Emily KuehlBloomerSenior

Calley OlsonBloomerJunior

Madison HaasChetek-Weyerhaeuser Senior

Madeleine SchofieldChetek-Weyerhaeuser Senior

Maggie TimmChetek-Weyerhaeuser Senior

Soile DoyleHaywardSenior 

Riley SprengerHaywardSophomore

Allison Luoma Northwestern Senior

Ruby MooreNorthwesternJunior

Abby WennerstenNorthwesternJunior

McKenna EricksonSpoonerJunior

2nd Team

NAMESCHOOLYEAR

Kylee SedlacekBloomerSenior 

Gretta HallCameronSophomore

Avery KrahenbuhlCameronSenior

Emma SatherChetek-Weyerhaeuser Senior

Olivia SchofieldChetek-Weyerhaeuser Sophomore

Sophia SchmidtCumberlandSenior

Kennedy SprengerHaywardSenior

Sydney GreenfieldSpoonerSophomore

Emmy RomportlSpoonerJunior

Brynn ConnorsSt Croix FallsSophomore

Sydnei LarsonSt Croix FallsSophomore

Jordan LeeSt Croix FallsJunior

Honorable Mention

NAMESCHOOLYEAR

Grace BeverBarronSenior

Ashley KurschnerBarronFreshmen 

Karley RadaBloomerSophomore

Delaney ZwiefelhoferBloomerSophomore

Khalia EvensCameronSophomore

Carley LynchCameronSenior

Sophie NicholsChetek-Weyerhaeuser Sophomore

Brea LundstenHaywardSenior

Tessa EichnerLadysmithSenior

Lindsey RiegelLadysmithSenior

Natalie MartinSpoonerSophomore 

Payden BainbridgeSt Croix FallsSenior

Alise WiehlSt Croix FallsJunior

Player of the Year

Calley OlsonBloomerJunior

Allison LuomaNorthwesternSenior

Players are listed alphabetically by schools, not votes

