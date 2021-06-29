Heart O’ North
2021 Softball All Conference
1st Team
NAMESCHOOLYEAR
Tori JennemanBloomerSophomore
Emily KuehlBloomerSenior
Calley OlsonBloomerJunior
Madison HaasChetek-Weyerhaeuser Senior
Madeleine SchofieldChetek-Weyerhaeuser Senior
Maggie TimmChetek-Weyerhaeuser Senior
Soile DoyleHaywardSenior
Riley SprengerHaywardSophomore
Allison Luoma Northwestern Senior
Ruby MooreNorthwesternJunior
Abby WennerstenNorthwesternJunior
McKenna EricksonSpoonerJunior
2nd Team
NAMESCHOOLYEAR
Kylee SedlacekBloomerSenior
Gretta HallCameronSophomore
Avery KrahenbuhlCameronSenior
Emma SatherChetek-Weyerhaeuser Senior
Olivia SchofieldChetek-Weyerhaeuser Sophomore
Sophia SchmidtCumberlandSenior
Kennedy SprengerHaywardSenior
Sydney GreenfieldSpoonerSophomore
Emmy RomportlSpoonerJunior
Brynn ConnorsSt Croix FallsSophomore
Sydnei LarsonSt Croix FallsSophomore
Jordan LeeSt Croix FallsJunior
Honorable Mention
NAMESCHOOLYEAR
Grace BeverBarronSenior
Ashley KurschnerBarronFreshmen
Karley RadaBloomerSophomore
Delaney ZwiefelhoferBloomerSophomore
Khalia EvensCameronSophomore
Carley LynchCameronSenior
Sophie NicholsChetek-Weyerhaeuser Sophomore
Brea LundstenHaywardSenior
Tessa EichnerLadysmithSenior
Lindsey RiegelLadysmithSenior
Natalie MartinSpoonerSophomore
Payden BainbridgeSt Croix FallsSenior
Alise WiehlSt Croix FallsJunior
Player of the Year
Calley OlsonBloomerJunior
Allison LuomaNorthwesternSenior
Players are listed alphabetically by schools, not votes
