Senior Spotlight: Carter Closs

Senior Spotlight
Student/Athlete Name: Carter Closs
School: Ladysmith
Sports: Football and Basketball
Awards/Accolades: All Conference and All Area
Biggest influence on your athletic/school career? My Family
What’s the one thing that you have taken away from being a student/athlete? How to work through adversity
Looking back, what advice would give to all the future athletes that
have aspirations of being great athletes? You can always be better, even when you think you’ve hit your peak of greatness. I promise you there’s more
What advice do you have for next year’s seniors? Be all in. Give everything you have. Don’t take any of it for granted.
What do you hope to be remembered for? My speed
What are your biggest/best moments or memories of your playing career? Homecoming’s or senior night’s. No doubt
What will you miss most about competing as an athlete in high school? The feeling of the whole town behind you. playing with my lifelong friends
Plans for after high school? CVTC for the natural gas program.
