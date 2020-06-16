Senior Spotlight: Carter Closs

Student/Athlete Name: Carter Closs

School: Ladysmith

Sports: Football and Basketball

Awards/Accolades: All Conference and All Area

Biggest influence on your athletic/school career? My Family

What’s the one thing that you have taken away from being a student/athlete? How to work through adversity

Looking back, what advice would give to all the future athletes that

have aspirations of being great athletes? You can always be better, even when you think you’ve hit your peak of greatness. I promise you there’s more

What advice do you have for next year’s seniors? Be all in. Give everything you have. Don’t take any of it for granted.

What do you hope to be remembered for? My speed

What are your biggest/best moments or memories of your playing career? Homecoming’s or senior night’s. No doubt

What will you miss most about competing as an athlete in high school? The feeling of the whole town behind you. playing with my lifelong friends

Plans for after high school? CVTC for the natural gas program.

