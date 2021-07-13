SPORT'S COLUMN

My head is spinning as I sit here and contemplate the fact that school sports start in about a month. It is crazy to think that summer is half over as Mardi Gras pretty much signals the mark for summer for area athletes.
Football, cross country, golf, swim and volleyball is just right around the corner and it feels like the summer just blew right by.
This summer has been tough on this sport’s editor for sure trying to get to as many events I could while attending my own children’s events. So I hope as you read this you understand I just can’t make it everywhere. I do have to say thank you to those of you that send in pictures as it truly helps to get the coverage of our area youngsters.
I am on the road again this weekend to attend a track meet and I just can’t miss it as my daughter will be competing. My kids are always going to be first, and I know you can understand that.
I think that as parents we want our kids to know we are there, and as I grew up that didn’t happen as much as I would have liked. I do know that it mattered when they did. I always appreciated my mom and grandparents for showing up and being there to support me when they could. They always wanted me to be active and supported. Their jobs though didn’t always allow that. My mother passing away when I was young was also tough on me and I always wished she could have caught more of my moments.
So I just was to say I won’t miss those moments for my kids. They are my life and they will alway be able to see me there cheering, support and telling them “I love to watch you play.”
Mardi Gras will be full of activities this weekend, please be safe and have fun. Mardi Gras is always a great event and after a year off, I know many people are looking forward to having it back. It is always great to see people return to the area for the event and I look forward to seeing Ladysmith busy during our renewed annual event.
As always........ FIND A WAY!
