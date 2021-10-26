Kristen Lawton earns trip back to State XC Meet
The Flambeau Falcons were in Phillips this past Saturday for the WIAA Division 3 cross country sectional with three girls and four boys in competition.
It was Kristen Lawton leading the way as she qualified for the state meet with a sixth place finish in a time of 21:54. Kristen is making her third appearance in four years as she looks to cap her cross-country career off this Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.
Penelope Unterschuetz and sister Evalynn were also in competition as they competed in their first varsity sectional for the Flambeau Falcons.
On the boy’s side it was Luke Lawton just missing the cut for the WIAA State Meet as he finished eleventh with a time of 18:33. Lawton was just seven seconds short of qualifying in what was a short season due to injury.
Dakota Nelson finished in 19:52 as the freshman finished in the top 40. Henry Allard finished in a time of 21:48 and Bailey Wiacek finished in 26:46.
The Division 3 girls race will be Saturday at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids with a scheduled start time of 3:05 p.m.
