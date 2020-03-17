SIX JILL VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS AWARDED WVCA ACADEMIC AWARD

SIX JILL VOLLEBALL PLAYERS AWARDED WVCA ACADEMIC AWARD –Ladysmith volleyball players were honored with the WVCA All Academic Award as six players had 4.0 GPAs. The Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association awards individual varsity volleyball players who have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the first trimester. The cumulative GPA of our entire varsity team for trimester one was an impressive 3.90. – Submitted Photo
