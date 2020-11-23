Lakeland Conference Winter Covid Protcol
As we move into the winter months, the Schools of the Lakeland Conference feel it is important to continue limiting spectators at events. The primary focus of this discussion was the safety of our student athletes, their families, their coaches, and their fans. The Schools took into account the recent plans shared by the WIAA as well as insights and ideas communicated by all groups of the Conference: Superintendents, Principals, Athletic Directors, and Coaches. After much discussion, the Lakeland Conference approved the adoption of the WIAA plans for winter sports with some specific additions.
Spectators
* The conference will allow for up to four(4) immediate family members to attend home events, this includes:
1. Parents
2. Legal Guardians
3. Brothers and Sisters
4. Grandparents
* No visiting spectators will be allowed at events.
* Schools in remote learning mode may choose to allow home spectators.
* Spectator limits will be evaluated by the Lakeland Conference periodically.
* Masks are mandatory for everyone in the gym. Announcements may be made prior to the start of each game as
to how schools will deal with noncompliance of the mask mandate.
* All schools will prepare a list of spectators that will be shared with each opponent prior to the game or match.
* Spectators will provide the name of the player they are there to watch and their name to the person at the door.
* Gyms will be emptied after the first game to allow spectators to enter for the second game.
* Parents with a child that plays on both teams will exit the gym, then reenter for the next game.
* Admittance fees will continue to be suspended for the winter season events
* Schools will not have concessions at events.
* Some schools will be restricting attendance in secondary gyms further due to the size of secondary facilities.
Check with your AD to determine allowed attendance.
* Game times are 5:45 and 7:15; spectators should arrive at approximately 5:30 and 7:05 to enter the school for
the games they will attend.
The timelines for the WIAA seasons are listed below.
Girls Basketball
Schools are determining an appropriate start date.
Games may begin on November 24th if teams have reached their practice minimums.
WIAA Regionals are scheduled on February 9th.
Boys Basketball
Schools are determining an appropriate start date
Games may begin on December 1st if teams have reached their practice minimums.
WIAA Regionals are scheduled on February 16th.
Wrestling
Schools are determining an appropriate start date
Matches may begin on December 4th if teams have reached their practice minimums.
WIAA Regionals are scheduled on January 30th.
Championships and All-Conference Teams
Conference Champions will be awarded if a full schedule is played
OR
A consensus can be reached by the conference schools in that division.
All-conference teams will be selected as done in previous years.
