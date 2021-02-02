Lumberjacks pin down Regional Championship, crown seven champs
The Ladysmith Lumberjacks entered the WIAA Wrestling Regional this past Saturday as they competed in Cornell for the chance to move on to this weekend’s sectional tournament in St. Croix Falls.
When all was said and done Saturday, the Lumberjack wrestling team advanced 10 individuals to this weekend’s sectional in St. Croix Falls, crowned seven individual champions and captured the team championship with 216 points, which was 83.5 points ahead of second place.
All three seniors for the Lumberjacks captured a Regional title as Derrrik Vollendorf advanced at 126 pounds with a pin in 1:52 against Ronan Garcia of Bruce in the opening round. In the championship match it was Vollendorf earning the 8-3 decision over Chequamegon’s John Miller to pick up his third career regional title in four years. Vollendorf is currently 10-2 on the season as his first round match Saturday is against Emma Gruenhagen of Boyceville.
Caiden Engel captured his title Saturday at 160 pounds as the senior pinned Joshua Konvicka of Chetek-Weyer in 2:51in his only match of the day as the senior moved to 8-4 on the season as he gets set to take on Ryan Becker of Stratford.
Wade Stanger was crowned champion as well Saturday at heavyweight as the only wrestler in the bracket, but make no mistake the senior is ready to go as he heads to Saturday’s Sectional to take on Lucas Simon of Cumberland. The match up of the day should be in the final as the top two wrestlers in Division 3 should possibly give us another preview of this year’s state final as Stanger and Tanner Gaffey of St. Croix Falls could see each other again.
Clayton Roscoe earned a regional title at 120 pounds as he moved to 14-1 on the season as he defeated Sebastian Barnabus of Chequamegon by pin fall in the second period. Roscoe is schedule to face Mason Putman of Marathon in the opening round of the Sectional.
Riley Anderson earned a title at 138 pounds with a victory over Zeke Franks of Chequamegon in a close match with a 7-6 victory. Anderson then defeated Kyle Jarmuisc of Chetek-Weyer by fall in 5:46 to move to 6-6 on the season as he gets set to take on Kaleb Sonnetag of Cadott in the opening round this Saturday.
Logan Poradish picked up a title at 152 pounds as the only wrestler in his bracket and will get set to Tonny Quinn of Cameron in the opening round of Saturday’s Sectional Tournament.
Grant Rydlund was the seventh of the Jack’s champions on Saturday as he earned his at 182 pounds with a 12-5 victory over Parker Anderson of Phillips. Rydlund moved to 11-1 on the season and will take on Blake Flach of Shell Lake in the opening round Saturday in St. Croix Falls.
Marcus Hanson earned is way to the sectional at 145 pounds with a pin over Alexander Campbell of Chetek-Weyer in the opening round, which secured his spot in this Saturdays tournament as he gets set to take on Ira Bialzik of Boyceville. Matthew Roach advanced with a second place finish at 170 pounds when he secured his spot in the opening round with a pin over Dominic Schmidt of Chequamegon in 4:42. Roach will take on Brayden Wolf of Spring Valley in the opening round of sectionals. Marc Zeches was a runner-up at 113 pounds to advance to sectionals as he will take on Kaden Clark of St. Croix Falls.
Nic Bratina finished his season Saturday as he finished in third place with an overall record of 6-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.