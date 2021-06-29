Ladysmith swings their ax at state track meet, Jills finish seventh
The Ladysmith Track team headed off to the WIAA Division 3 State Track Meet last Wednesday afternoon as they were escorted out of town by the Ladysmith Fire Department as fans lined the street in support of the final 15 athletes heading off to the biggest stage of them all in La Crosse.
The Ladysmith Track & Field team competed against the top Division 3 track and field athletes from 185 other teams in Wisconsin at the State Meet at UW-LaCrosse on Thursday, June 24th. All individuals and relays placing in the top 6 were honored with medals on the podium, while the top 8 finishers earned team points.
When all was said and done, the Lumberjills finished tied for seventh place as Kylee Becker finished second in the 300m Hurdles and the girl’s 800m Relay team of Allison Clark, Holly Rands, Emerson Clark and Raemalee Smith also finished in second place to stand on the podium. The 800m relay team set a new school record as they broke the record of 1:47.9 set in 1984 by Lorraine Bainaas, Erin Frigo, Sharon Stearns, and Tracey Toman finishing with a 1:47.34.
Becker added to the podium finishes in the 100m hurdles as she came in fifth place and Allsion Clark just missed in the long jump, which was loaded with talented as the state record was broken by three separate athletes as Clark finished in seventh place.
Becker also finished out her career with an ninth place finish in the triple jump as well as ninth in the 1600m relay with team mates Raemalee Smith,. Emerson Clark and Allison Clark.
The Girl’s 400m relay team of Smith, Emerson and Allison Clark along with Rands finished in tenth place to add to the Jill’s seventh place finish point total.
The boy’s 3200m relay team of Bishop Peterson, Blake Prince, Ethan Stewart and Pete West finished the season strong as they came in fourteenth place in La Crosse.
It was a year to remember as the Ladysmith Track Team set the bar high with records falling, championships earned and podium finishes obtained. With much of the talent returning next season, the bar will looked to be raised as standout athletes graduate. Becker leaves a legacy that sets the standard for the future, which looks bright for head coach Jacob Ebner and staff to be excited for in the years ahead.
