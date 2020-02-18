Martinez advances to Sectional for Raiders
The Bruce Red Raider wrestling team looked to keep the season going another week as did all wrestling teams across the state as they competed in Chequamegon in the WIAA regional.
In the end it was one Raider advancing on to the sectional meet this Saturday in Edgar as 220-pound, Rene Martinez advanced with a second place finish. Martinez pinned Morgan Smith of Flambeau in the semi-final, but lost to Isaiah Upton of Phillips by fall. Martinez will look to face off against Nathan Pelke of Mondovi this Saturday in Edgar.
Finish their seasons this weekend at the regional for the Raiders was Aaron Llyod at 132 pounds with a third place finish. Harold Garcia finished fifth at 138 pounds.James Shrewsberry was third at 152 pounds, Austin Lloyd was third at 170, Keven Anderson was fourth at 170 pounds and Saint Mortenson was third at 195 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.